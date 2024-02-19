TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 212.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

