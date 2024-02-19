Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $405.50

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 405.50 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 61182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.28).

TET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.84) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.42. The company has a market capitalization of £247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £46,968.90 ($59,319.15). Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

