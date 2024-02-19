Trinity Biotech Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 21st (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, February 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

