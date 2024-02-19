TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.65. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 3,840.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TrueCar

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.