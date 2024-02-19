Truist Financial Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $36.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NMIH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NMIH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

