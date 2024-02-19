Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

