Truist Financial Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.50 and its 200 day moving average is $516.75. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

