Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.89.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

