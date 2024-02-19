Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 303,080 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $94,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $233,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 112.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 149,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,453.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 415,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

