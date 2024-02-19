Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.