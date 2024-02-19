UBS Group Boosts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Angi stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

