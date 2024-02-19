UBS Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,528,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,064,000 after purchasing an additional 650,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.