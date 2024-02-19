UBS Group Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.99. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

