Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

