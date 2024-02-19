UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

UFPI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.63. 371,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

