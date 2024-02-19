UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UFPI opened at $118.63 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 105,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

