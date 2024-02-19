Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $532.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.43. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

