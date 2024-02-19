Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $65.11 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.11 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,060.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.87 or 0.00520295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00151001 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00028419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001730 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18155068 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,270,506.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

