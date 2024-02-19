UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 51,871 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $111.31. 8,936,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

