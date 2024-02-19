UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 23,857 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $583.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $597.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.