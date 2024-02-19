UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 26,930 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 200.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.2 %

LLY stock traded up $24.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $782.06. 5,009,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

