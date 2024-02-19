Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.55 billion and $114.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00014663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00137208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007921 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.75759385 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $99,640,560.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

