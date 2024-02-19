United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 6,985,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,151. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.