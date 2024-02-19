United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $650.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.55.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

