United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on X. Barclays dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,678,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in United States Steel by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United States Steel by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

