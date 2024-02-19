Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UNM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

