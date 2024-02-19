USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

USDP opened at $0.22 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

