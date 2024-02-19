V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.65 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

