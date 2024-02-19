V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 810 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.43 on Monday, hitting $309.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

