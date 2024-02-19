V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.95. 111,346,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

