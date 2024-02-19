V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.7 %

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

PSX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,906. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

