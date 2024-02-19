V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,760 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

