V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $18.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $856.23. 842,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

