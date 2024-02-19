V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.35. 3,899,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.