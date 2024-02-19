V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $611,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.85. 1,466,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.