V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $370.76. The company had a trading volume of 985,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.38 and its 200 day moving average is $353.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

