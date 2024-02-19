V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. 12,668,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

