V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $926.03. 1,327,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $804.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.19. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

