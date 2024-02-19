Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

