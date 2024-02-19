Valueworks LLC Cuts Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Valueworks LLC reduced its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Mammoth Energy Services makes up 5.7% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 7.04% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TUSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Insider Activity

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,986.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,550. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

(Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Articles

