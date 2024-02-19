Valueworks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Valueworks LLC decreased its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,199 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for approximately 8.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valaris worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 359.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE VAL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. 703,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

