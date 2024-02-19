Valueworks LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Valueworks LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $993,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. 149,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,503. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.71. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

