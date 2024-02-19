Valueworks LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Valueworks LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. United Natural Foods makes up approximately 2.5% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned 0.83% of United Natural Foods worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 427,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.