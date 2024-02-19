Valueworks LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,221,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,680 shares during the quarter. Joby Aviation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.20. 4,157,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,833. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.
Insider Activity at Joby Aviation
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOBY
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.