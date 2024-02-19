Valueworks LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,221,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,680 shares during the quarter. Joby Aviation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.20. 4,157,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,833. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,154,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,456. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.