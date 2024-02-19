Valueworks LLC Lowers Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. New York Times comprises about 1.3% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

