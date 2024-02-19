Valueworks LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Valueworks LLC lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,373,000 after buying an additional 529,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,177,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,887,000 after buying an additional 348,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

