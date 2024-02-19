Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 243.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,544 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 5.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $38,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELV traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.63. 620,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,442. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $514.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

