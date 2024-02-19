Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,400. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

