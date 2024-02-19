Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 906,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,506. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

