Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $24,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.03. 135,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,782. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $113.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.